Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man charged after allegedly shooting at car in Sherman

Thomas Brannum was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after...
Thomas Brannum was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting at a car carrying five people in Sherman.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting at a car in Sherman Sunday night.

The Sherman Police Department said Thomas Brannum allegedly fired a rifle at a car carrying five people in the 100 block of east lake avenue at around 9:45 p.m.

Officers said Brannum is related to the people in the vehicle.

No injuries from the shooting were reported.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
Tracy Lane Beatty
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement
Sock collection at Wiley College
Wiley College collecting 1,873 pairs of socks for veteran’s resource center, women’s center
Nathaniel Moran resigns his position as Smith County Judge at a special commissioners court...
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement
Tracy Lane Beatty
U.S. Supreme Court won’t halt execution of Whitehouse man who killed mother
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview