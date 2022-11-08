Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Hughes Springs voting location moved due to storm

First United Methodist Church on Taylor Street, Hughes Springs
First United Methodist Church on Taylor Street, Hughes Springs(KLTV)
By Willie Downs
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Hughes Springs moved their polling location to the First United Methodist Church on Taylor Street due to the community center losing electricity during Fridays storms.

The election judge tells us that despite the storms, they have had a great turnout with over 300 voters so far.

They anticipate around 600 people to show up before voting ends at 7 pm.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Tracy Lane Beatty
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting
Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather.
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm

Latest News

N NE Loop 323 and Hwy 31, Tyler
Dump truck crash causing traffic delays in Tyler
Some Smith County polling locations busier than others
Vehicle fire on I-20
Vehicle on I-20 eastbound caught on fire, traffic redirected
Longview police say that northbound traffic is shut down in the 600 block of South Green St....
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage