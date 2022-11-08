Hughes Springs voting location moved due to storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Hughes Springs moved their polling location to the First United Methodist Church on Taylor Street due to the community center losing electricity during Fridays storms.

The election judge tells us that despite the storms, they have had a great turnout with over 300 voters so far.

They anticipate around 600 people to show up before voting ends at 7 pm.

