Hughes Springs church provides meals, Wi-Fi as storm cleanup continues

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The First Baptist Church of Hughes Springs opened up their gym, the First Baptist Christian Life Center, for free hot meals and as a workspace for the community.

The church is one of the only buildings with internet and Wi-Fi after the tornado hit Friday.

Tuesday they fed people chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and chips.

Hours aren’t currently set but they will keep it open for as long as they can each day for those who need it.

