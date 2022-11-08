Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Hughes Springs church provides meals, Wi-Fi as storm cleanup continues

By Willie Downs
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The First Baptist Church of Hughes Springs opened up their gym, the First Baptist Christian Life Center, for free hot meals and as a workspace for the community.

The church is one of the only buildings with internet and Wi-Fi after the tornado hit Friday.

Tuesday they fed people chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and chips.

Hours aren’t currently set but they will keep it open for as long as they can each day for those who need it.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lane Beatty
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting
Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather.
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm

Latest News

392nd District Court Judge R. Scott McKee set Blake Ethan Phillips’ bond at $16,000,000....
Malakoff man charged with 20 counts of owning, distributing child pornography
East Texans head to polls for Election Day
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Hughes Springs church provides meals, Wi-Fi as storm cleanup continues
Hughes Springs church provides meals, Wi-Fi as storm cleanup continues