Election Day information for East Texas voters

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Election Day has arrived in Texas. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to view what’s on the ballot across East Texas.

What do I need to bring?

You’ll need one of seven types of valid photo identification to vote.

State driver’s license (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety)

Texas election identification certificate (issued by DPS)

Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS)

Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS)

U.S. military ID card with a personal photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo

U.S. passport

Who can vote?

A U.S. citizen.

A resident of the county where you submit the application.

18 years old or older on Election Day.

Not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you completed your sentence, probation, or parole).

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Am I registered to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 midterm election has already passed. Click here to check your registration status.

What’s on my ballot?

Every Texas ballot will include statewide races for:

Governor

Attorney General

Lt. Governor

Agriculture Commissioner

Land Commissioner

Comptroller

Railroad Commissioner

Texas Supreme Court Places 3, 5, and 9

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Places 2, 5, and 6

State Board of Education

Other races will vary depending on the precinct, county, or district you live in. For instance, Smith County voters will be deciding on the new courthouse bond proposal.

Where do I vote?

Click here to find a nearby polling location.

Can I bring my cell phone?

Under Texas law, voters are not allowed to use wireless communications devices within 100 feet of voting stations. Additionally, you are now allowed to record video or sound within 100 feet of the voting stations. This also applies to taking photos. Election officials say your phone must stay in a pocket or purse.

What can I wear?

Voters are not allowed to wear apparel related to a candidate, measure, or party on the ballot.

