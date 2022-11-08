Chapel Hill, Lovelady enter Red Zone Top 10

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -There were several changes with the Red Zone Top 10 as we begin the playoffs.

Starting at the top, the Longview Lobos reclaimed the top spot with a 70-0 shutout last week. Mount Vernon and Corrigan also dropped off of the list, making room for Lovelady and Chapel Hill.

1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 10-0 | Last game: 70-0 win over West Mesquite| Next game vs Crosby)

Longview wrapped up a perfect season with a blowout win last week. The Number 1-ranked Lobos head into the playoffs where they meet up with Crosby. It will be the first time these two schools have ever played each other.

2. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII State Ranking: 1 | Record 10-0 | Last game: 41-15 win over Van | Next game vs Pittsburg)

Carthage used the final week as their bye week and the Bulldogs head into the playoffs rested and ready. It is a new challenge for Carthage in Region II with Gilmer and Pleasant Grove looking to also make deep runs.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 10-0 Last Game: 44-38 win over Shelbyville| Next game vs Groveton)

The Timpson Bears locked up their third-straight district title with a win over Garrison in the Battle of the Atoyac. The Bears quest for a third-trip to the state semifinals starts Thursday night in Jasper against Groveton.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII State Ranking: 2 | Record 9-0 | Last Game: 44-14 win over Pittsburg| Next game vs Rusk)

On paper it looks like 4A DII Region II will come down to Gilmer and Carthage. The Buckeyes would love another shot at Carthage after losing to the Bulldogs two years ago in the state title game.

5. Newton Eagles (3A DII State Ranking: 3 | Record: 9-1| Last game: 81-34 win over New Waverly | Next game vs Hughes Springs)

Newton put up their best offensive performance in the regular season finale. Now the Eagles look to build on that momentum heading into the playoffs as they attempt to win a sixth state title.

6. Malakoff Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 2 | Record: 9-1| Last game: 48-0 win over Mexia | Next game vs Dallas Madison)

The Tigers had a rough two weeks in early September but are looking like a serious contender as they enter the playoffs.

7. Chapel Hill Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 7 | Record: 8-2 | Last Game: 32-20 win over Kilgore | Next game vs Livingston)

After making the playoffs the past two years by winning their final game of the season, the Bulldogs enter this year as the District of Doom champions. The squad is hoping for redemption after falling a few plays short in last year’s semifinals and a return to a state title game for the first time since 2011.

8. Winnsboro Raiders (3A DI State Ranking: NR | Record: 9-1| Last game: 47-14 win over Bonham| Next game vs Atlanta)

Winnsboro took a bye the final week of the season and now look to make a run in a loaded and talented 3A DII Region.

9. Carlisle Indians (2A DII State Ranking: 8 | Record: 9-1 | Last game: 36-31 loss to Alto| Next game vs Evadale)

The Indians head into the playoffs as the top team out of their district despite losing to Alto to end the regular season. The Yellowjackets are serving a one-year postseason ban and you can bet Evadale and other teams are watching the Alto tape to see how to overcome a very talented Indians team.

10. Lovelady Lions (2A DII State Rank: NR | Record: 9-0 | Last Game: 28-14 win over Dewyville | Next game vs Overton)

Lovelady finished a perfect season with a win over Dewyville and now get ready for the playoffs. It will not be easy with Carlisle and state-powerhouse Mart in the region.

