Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials report a vacant building was damaged during Friday’s storms.

Officials report the building at 218 E Line Street, in downtown Tyler, was heavily damaged.

Crews from Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments are working Monday morning to clear the debris.

The parking lot and front entrance of the Adult Probation building across the street is closed.

Appointments at Adult Probation have been temporarily postponed.

Smith County plans to demolish the damaged building “as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.