Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished

218 E. Line St. in Tyler
218 E. Line St. in Tyler(Smith County)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials report a vacant building was damaged during Friday’s storms.

Officials report the building at 218 E Line Street, in downtown Tyler, was heavily damaged.

Crews from Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments are working Monday morning to clear the debris.

The parking lot and front entrance of the Adult Probation building across the street is closed.

Appointments at Adult Probation have been temporarily postponed.

Smith County plans to demolish the damaged building “as soon as possible.”

