Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Rebel Wilson announces birth of first baby via surrogate

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.(Instagram rebelwilson // Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson is a new mom.

She announced the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian, on Instagram.

The photo of her daughter in a pink onesie has taken many by surprise.

She thanked her surrogate who she said carried and birthed the baby with grace and care.

The actress went public in June that she was in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Bench, Hopkins County
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
Outside of Canton
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Infowars website staffer pleads guilty to storming Capitol
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F