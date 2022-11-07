Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Over 30 pounds of Meth and Fentanyl seized by CBP Officers

CBP Officers Seize Fentanyl and Methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas.
CBP Officers Seize Fentanyl and Methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas.(El Paso Field Office)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EL PASO, Texas (KOSA) -U.S Customs and Border Protection officers working in El Paso intercepted 26 pounds of Methamphetamine and 10 pounds of Fentanyl in a failed smuggling attempt.

“Most smuggling cases involve a single type of drug,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray E. Provencio. “Seeing large amounts of two hard drugs being smuggled together is notable. This was an excellent find by our CBP Officers who remain focused on their drug interdiction mission.”

The interception happened on November 6th, at the Bridge of Americas Border crossing in El Paso. CBP Officers encountered an 18-year-old U.S Citizen who was arriving from Mexico. A CPB Officer referred him to a secondary inspection for an X-Ray exam. After anomalies were detected officers performed a more thorough search.

CPB Officers then discovered 25 bundles concealed within the vehicle.

21 of the bundles contained 26.23 pounds of methamphetamine and four of the bundles contained 10.09 pounds of fentanyl.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP.

No arrests were immediately made and the case remains under investigation.

