One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Wood County.

Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole confirmed that one person was killed and said the incident has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.

The shooting victim has not been identified, Cole said all family members had not been notified.

KLTV has reached out to the Texas Rangers spokesman for more details.

