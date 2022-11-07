Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mount Vernon hosts Tatum in first-round matchup in Game of Week

Week 12 Game of the Week
Week 12 Game of the Week(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The road to AT&T stadium and the UIL football playoffs starts this week with the bi-district round.

The Red Zone Game of the Week for the bi-district round will see Mount Vernon meet up with Tatum in Mount Pleasant Friday night.

Mount Vernon enters the game with an 8-2 record, 4-2 in district, and third place in 5-3A DI. Tatum is 6-4 on the season, 4-1 in district, and finished second in 6-3A DI.

Kickoff in Mount Pleasant is set for 7 p.m. The winner will move on to the area round to play either West or Mexia.

Chapel Hill coach says district win a testament to work players put in
