Morris County judge says 48-year-old woman killed in mobile home during severe storms

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather.

According to Morris County Judge Doug Reeder, a 48-year-old woman (whose name has not yet been released) who was “well-known in the community” was killed when her mobile home on Country Road 3201 was heavily damaged by Friday night’s storms. Reeder said the woman apparently was preparing to go to work when the incident happened.

County Road 3201 (KLTV)

