East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with some patchy dense fog across the area and a few light showers that could stick around into the early afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with light south and southeast winds. Warm and humid for the next few days with a bit more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds pick up by the end of the week with a cold front arriving on Thursday night into Friday morning. There is only a slight chance for rain along the cold front, but a big cool down for the end of the week with some blustery north winds.

