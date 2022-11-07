Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy this afternoon with a low chance for showers. Highs around 80 degrees.
Partly cloudy this afternoon with a low chance for showers. Highs around 80 degrees.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies and scattered showers have persisted through the first half of the day, though the fog has mostly cleared. This afternoon, we’ll see more sunshine than we have for the morning hours, expect partly cloudy skies through the rest of the day. The chance for showers will linger through the afternoon, but any activity on radar should cease by this evening. Temperatures today top off in the upper 70s and low 80s across East Texas, well above normal for this time of year. We’ll continue to see these above normal highs through the mid part of the week, cooling slightly on Thursday, then an even bigger cool down for Friday and the weekend.

The front that will bring these cooler temperatures will likely not have enough moisture to interact with to bring significant rain chances to the area, though a low chance is in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. Highs for Friday and the weekend will vary greatly north to south, but generally we can look for highs in the 50s and 60s, and morning lows in the 30s and 40s once the front moves through. For those who have been asking about burn bans and fire danger, I am happy to report that there are no active burn bans in East Texas, and the Texas Forrest Service has the Fire Danger Forecast at Low for the next few days. This week will b a good time to get any brush piles taken care if you’ve been waiting. Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Bench, Hopkins County
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
Outside of Canton
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-7-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 11-7-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 11-7-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 11-7-22
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips