Lubbock Habitat for Humanity uses $150,000 gift to build home for veteran

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The idea started with a $150,000 gift. The money comes from a local veteran who recently died, leaving the gift for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity. It is the largest individual gift the non-profit has received.

Sheryl Mattison was a captain in the army and wanted to serve even after death. A friend of hers, Felix Longoria, says this gift is something she was planning for a long time.

“This is her legacy, you know, something that she would leave behind for the veterans of the community,” Longoria said.

A Vietnam veteran, Tom Brown, says helping out his brothers or sisters in uniform like Mattison did is important.

“If you are a veteran, then you sort of understand what people go through and the struggles they have while they’re in the military, and when they get out of the military trying to get some education or whatever,” Brown said. “So, this is just a good step to help move people up.”

The gift has already made an impact, even for the employees at Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.

“It has really opened up the world of veterans to us and shown us all the needs they have,” the executive director for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, Christy Reeves, said. “So, this will be a catalyst to inspire us to help veterans in the future.”

The house is built mainly through volunteer work. One volunteer, Thomas Simmons, says he is helping to give back.

“I think they sacrificed for us, so, we can sacrifice our time for them,” Simmons said.

Volunteers are still needed to pick up a hammer, and give back to those who fought for us.

On behalf of all veterans, Brown expresses her gratitude.

“At the time when I was in, the veterans didn’t really have a good rapport, and now it’s coming back and we’re very appreciative,” Brown said.

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building the house every day from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closing ceremony is at 11:11 a.m. on Friday.

The organization still hasn’t chosen which veteran will receive the new home and is still accepting applications. Interested individuals must match a set criteria to qualify.

To apply to be a homeowner call (806)763-4663 or go to the Habitat ReStore on 50th Street and Memphis Ave.

To volunteer click here or walk up to the construction site at 3317 East Dartmouth St. any day before the closing ceremony.

