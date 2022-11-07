Hughes Springs Fire Department building could need 2 years for recovery

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - It was a cloudy, dreary start to the day as electrical crews rolled down pine street and have been working their way toward more homes without power.

Jay Cates is the fire chief for Hughes Springs and said he’s been impressed with how fast crews have been restoring power.

“We won’t be trying to hook this building up because of the damages, and the city maintenance building, they’re not going to be hooked back up,” Cates said. “They have got some of the local residences going, our city hall is back in operation as far as power.”

The fire department has been destroyed and Cates said it’s beyond repair. they’re also down trucks and equipment, but neighboring towns are helping so it shouldn’t slow down service.

“Equipment-wise, protective clothing, it’s all been taken. The insurance company has already grabbed it all up and is doing their process with it. Today I will spend the day looking for loaner gear and probably another apparatus,” Cates said. “I have a building nextdoor that I will probably try to set up as a fire station for the rest of this process. Could be a year, could be two years.”

Cates said an outpouring of support and offers to help have come in from all over the state. They are working to get back to those as fast as they can.

“We are well prepared for disasters and everything that we use in disasters was taken out from the very start,” Cates said. “That’s something that we never planned on and when it happens you really feel helpless and lost. but it’s coming together.”

Cates is asking that people try to avoid Pecan and Pine Streets as crews are working to restore power and the traffic can slow them down.

