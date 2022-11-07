Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Hughes Springs Fire Department building could need 2 years for recovery

By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - It was a cloudy, dreary start to the day as electrical crews rolled down pine street and have been working their way toward more homes without power.

Jay Cates is the fire chief for Hughes Springs and said he’s been impressed with how fast crews have been restoring power.

“We won’t be trying to hook this building up because of the damages, and the city maintenance building, they’re not going to be hooked back up,” Cates said. “They have got some of the local residences going, our city hall is back in operation as far as power.”

The fire department has been destroyed and Cates said it’s beyond repair. they’re also down trucks and equipment, but neighboring towns are helping so it shouldn’t slow down service.

“Equipment-wise, protective clothing, it’s all been taken. The insurance company has already grabbed it all up and is doing their process with it. Today I will spend the day looking for loaner gear and probably another apparatus,” Cates said. “I have a building nextdoor that I will probably try to set up as a fire station for the rest of this process. Could be a year, could be two years.”

Cates said an outpouring of support and offers to help have come in from all over the state. They are working to get back to those as fast as they can.

“We are well prepared for disasters and everything that we use in disasters was taken out from the very start,” Cates said. “That’s something that we never planned on and when it happens you really feel helpless and lost. but it’s coming together.”

Cates is asking that people try to avoid Pecan and Pine Streets as crews are working to restore power and the traffic can slow them down.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Bench, Hopkins County
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
Outside of Canton
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Smith County officials report a vacant building was damaged during Friday’s storms.
WebXtra: Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished
Tracy Lane Beatty
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
National Weather Service surveys shed light on path, strength of East Texas tornadoes
218 E. Line St. in Tyler
Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished