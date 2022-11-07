Gray TV correspondent: Polling doesn’t reflect O’Rourke’s record-breaking fundraising in race for Texas governor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Brendan Cullerton, Gray TV regional Washington, D.C. correspondent, talks to East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about what voters can possibly expect from Tuesday’s midterm elections in Texas. Cullerton talked about how Beto O’Rourke may not have the voter enthusiasm to match his record-breaking fundraising, and also about the closeness of the race between Ken Paxton and Rochelle Garza for Texas’ attorney general.

