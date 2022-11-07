Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Warm and Humid conditions are expected through Thursday. Well above normal temperatures are likely with fog possible each morning and a partly cloudy afternoon expected...except on Thursday where it may be more mostly sunny during the day. A fairly strong, but uneventful cold front is expected on Friday morning, Veterans Day, that will drive temperatures way down. Highs in the Upper 70s to Lower 80s through Thursday, then Highs in the Mid to Upper 50s, Saturday through Monday. Lows start off in the lower to middle 60s through Thursday, then fall into the lower 40s to Upper 30s Saturday through Monday. So, over the next 7 days, we have Warm and Humid...then Much Cooler and Dry to contend with. Have a wonderful Monday.

