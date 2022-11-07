East Texas food pantries feeling effects of inflation, supply chain issues

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas food pantries have been busier than ever, and more people are reaching out for help.

Nacogdoches Hope has had 60 to 90 new families sign up every month to receive assistance from their food pantry since the beginning of the year. Team Leader Terry Bounds said they now serve between 130 to 210 people every day they are open.

“So, where it used to be 50 to 60 on Monday and 80 to 100 on Thursday, it’s gone up exponentially, as you can tell,” Bounds said.

She said they get all the canned goods they give to their clients from the East Texas Food Bank. All meats and produce are donated from local grocery stores.

Bounds said with the number of people coming in and the shortages everyone is experiencing, they have had to limit the number of items they can give out.

“Probably around six to eight months ago, we were able to give out three pieces of meat to everybody that came in. Now, most days, we can just give out one,” Bounds said.

Sometimes, they have no fresh meat to give out. “Two weeks ago, all we had was salmon, tuna or canned chicken, and so we have no fresh meat, so we’ve really seen a decrease,” Bounds said.

Assistant Executive Director Clare Dunning for the Christian Information and Service Center’s food pantry in Lufkin said their organization is also seeing this increase.

She said they had people they used to serve who no longer needed assistance, but now are coming back in and re-registering for their services.

“We see in their files that they haven’t been here in multiple years, meaning they haven’t been coming to us regularly, and with the recent inflation, it’s given people a need to come back,” Dunning said.

Bounds said even with the shortages they still have enough food to give out.

“We are still able to give people enough to eat. We have not gotten to a place that we have good food to give out, but we do have less of it, and it’s getting harder and harder to find certain items,” Bounds said.

Nacogdoches Hope is open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CISC is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

