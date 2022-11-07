Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chapel Hill coach says district win a testament to work players put in

Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan says his team's win against Kilgore and clenching of their district is a testament to the hard work the players put in so fa
By Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan says his team’s win against Kilgore and clenching of their district is a testament to the hard work the players put in so far this season.

“Its been a long season, last two years we had to win to get in, and keep believing in what we’re doing this year and be undefeated in district, win a district championship, like I told the kids we’re just continuously breaking curses this year,” he said.

He named a few key players that helped propel the team to a victory over Kilgore.

“Ricky Stewart had a great night, Demetrius Brisbon, Deuce McGregor, Jayvin Mayfield made a big play for us and then you know just timely plays on defense was huge for us tonight,” Riordan said.

Watch our full interview with Riordan here.

