CBP officers seize $18.6 million dollars’ worth of meth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers make a major drug bust at a Laredo port of entry.

The incident happened last Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge when officers referred a tractor trailer carrying paint buckets to secondary inspection.

CBP Officers discovered a total of 2,033 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment.

The narcotics had a combined street value of 18.6 million dollars.

The case is now under investigation by Homeland Security Special Agents.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.