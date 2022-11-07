Better East Texas: Twitter Future

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Elon Musk has made the news recently with everything from his move of Tesla’s headquarters to Texas, to the success of the Space X space transport program, to his current project – the purchase of social media platform Twitter.

Just the purchase was enough to drive some notable influencers to leave the platform as some sort of protest as Musk has pledged to clean up Twitter. His goal is for Twitter to be the new town square where everyone can have a voice. But the issue with Twitter and for that matter every social media platform is that rarely do you know if the content you are reading and re-posting is legitimate and true. There are lots of malicious sources out there.

Thankfully Twitter may be set to lead the way to identifying legitimate sources with an enhancement to their blue check mark plan that essentially verifies users as being who they say they are. This has been in place for a while and is taking on greater prominence as Musk works to make Twitter profitable as well as the true town square he envisions. The blue check verification process is not free and may increase in cost so that may help the platform move to profitability.

Musk has proven to be a visionary and he has the resources to see his dreams become reality. Other social media platforms need to follow the priority of verification. As a society, we need to know our information sources are what they say they are, and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.