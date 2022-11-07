Athens freshwater fisheries holds Veterans Day event

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Freshwater Fisheries center in Athens is inviting veterans and their families to come fish with the pros!

The second annual “Veterans Day at the TFFC” is Saturday, Nov., 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event organizer, Former Marine Nicholas Griffin, launched the event last year. He spoke with us on East Texas Now about why it means so much to him to bring veterans and their families together.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet and learn tips from some of the top anglers from Major League Fishing. There will also be free fishing, hiking and giveaways.

