Amarillo police investigating after 2 found dead in mobile home

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people...
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people dead inside a home today. (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people dead inside a home today.

Around 12:18 p.m., officers responded to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.

Officers found two people dead inside the home.

At this time, police say this is a suspicious death investigation.

