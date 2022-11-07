Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home

CSPD says five men are involved with the crime
Reginald Carter, 28 (left) and Ra Mond Carter, 24 (right)
Reginald Carter, 28 (left) and Ra Mond Carter, 24 (right)(Brazos County Jail)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department.

Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey Road.

A man in the apartment was assaulted by the men, and his video games, cell phone, and his roommate’s guitars were taken.

Officers later located and arrested Reginald Carter, 28, and Ra Mond Carter, 24, in connection with the crime. Both men are from College Station and are being held in the Brazos County jail with burglary and drug possession charges. CSPD is continuing the investigation.

This is the same apartment complex where a 15-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot last month.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Bench, Hopkins County
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
Outside of Canton
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
County Road 3201
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm
Kitchen Pickin’: Tupperware makes a comeback
Kitchen Pickin’: Tupperware makes a comeback
Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
Brendan Cullerton, Gray TV's regional Washington, D.C. correspondent.
Gray TV correspondent: Polling doesn’t reflect O’Rourke’s record-breaking fundraising in race for Texas governor