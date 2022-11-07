1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after shooting a member of his hunting party Saturday.

Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples was charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. game wardens were dispatched to a hunting accident at Black Point on public hunting land in Cass County.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens report Abston fired a 12-gauge shot gun in the direction of a sound and movement in the woods without identifying his target.

The victim Jason Clint Mills, 49, of Naples was airlifted to LSU medical center in Shreveport. The victim and suspect were part of a three person party hunting together, according to the game warden.

TPWD game wardens will lead the investigation and were assisted by DPS and the Cass County Sheriffs Office.

