Wiley College shooting leaves 2 hospitalized

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A shooting took place on Wiley College campus early Sunday morning, leaving two hospitalized.

An altercation took place during a gathering at Wiley College that led one person to retrieve a gun from a car then open fire on the crowd, according to a statement from the college. Two victims uninvolved in the confrontation were shot and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement says.

Those allegedly involved in this incident were not Wiley College students, according to the release.

The incident is currently under investigation by the City of Marshall Police Department and the Wiley College Police Department. The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but the college says updates will be provided as available.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.