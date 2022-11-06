Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy.

A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,

Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996.

The Locust Community Volunteer Fire Department said both fires were put out with the help of other departments in the area.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Bench, Hopkins County
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
Outside of Canton
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

TxDOT End the Streak campaign signage
TxDOT ‘End the Streak’ campaign aims to stop traffic deaths
Many pantries are seeing an increase in the number of people they serve and can't get enough...
East Texas food pantries feeling effects of inflation, supply chain issues
Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather.
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm
Kitchen Pickin’: Tupperware makes a comeback
Kitchen Pickin’: Tupperware makes a comeback
Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County