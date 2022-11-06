Pittsburg Police arrest juvenile suspect after stolen vehicle pursuit

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday morning, the Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County.

The chase took place at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks in an attempt to disable the stolen vehicle, a social media post from the police said.

The pursuit eventually came to an end after the suspect hit a Pittsburg Police unmarked unit in the 600 block of S. Greer Blvd, according to the police statement.

Police said a 15-year-old female suspect was taken into custody without incident and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault on public servant, evading arrest/detention and criminal mischief.

The suspect was transported to Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. DPS, Lonestar PD, Upshur County, Gregg County and Harrison County participated to end the pursuit safely.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.