Pittsburg Police arrest juvenile suspect after stolen vehicle pursuit

(wifr)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday morning, the Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County.

The chase took place at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks in an attempt to disable the stolen vehicle, a social media post from the police said.

The pursuit eventually came to an end after the suspect hit a Pittsburg Police unmarked unit in the 600 block of S. Greer Blvd, according to the police statement.

Police said a 15-year-old female suspect was taken into custody without incident and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault on public servant, evading arrest/detention and criminal mischief.

The suspect was transported to Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. DPS, Lonestar PD, Upshur County, Gregg County and Harrison County participated to end the pursuit safely.

