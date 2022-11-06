Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm

First Baptist Church in Hughes Springs is hosting lunch and dinner in their gymnasium for those who need a meal or want to be around people.
By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - First Baptist Church in Hughes Springs held services Sunday following the storms Friday night. Many of their members and those in the surrounding community were impacted.

FBC Hughes Springs is hosting lunch and dinner in their gymnasium for those who need a meal or want to be around people. They are also partnering with other churches and resources to help facilitate crews to get into the community to help with clean up.

The church address is 302 East Third Street, Hughes Springs, TX 75656.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of Canton
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
Severe weather in Tyler.
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
Sarah Bench, Hopkins County
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

FBC Hughes Springs is hosting lunch and dinner in their gymnasium for those who need a meal or...
Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm
"Everybody's heard about our situation, and they've offered their help."
Hughes Springs city hall ‘looks to be salvageable’
Outside of Canton
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
Hughes Springs City Hall, Volunteer Fire Department destroyed
Hughes Springs City Hall, Volunteer Fire Department destroyed