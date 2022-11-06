Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - First Baptist Church in Hughes Springs held services Sunday following the storms Friday night. Many of their members and those in the surrounding community were impacted.

FBC Hughes Springs is hosting lunch and dinner in their gymnasium for those who need a meal or want to be around people. They are also partnering with other churches and resources to help facilitate crews to get into the community to help with clean up.

The church address is 302 East Third Street, Hughes Springs, TX 75656.

