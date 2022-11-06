Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms.(KLTV)
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue.

An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs.

High end EF-1 tornado damage was found in Hughes Springs with maximum wind speeds as high as 110 mph.

Higher end EF-3 damage was found in Lamar County. Current MAX wind estimate: 160 mph

Higher end EF-3 damage was found in Red River County. This tornado has been confirmed to be one continuous track from just west of Clarksville all the way to the northeast of Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

Damage assessed in Henderson County near Athens was given a preliminary rating of EF-2: Current MAX wind estimate: 115 mph

Damage from the tornado in Cason, along the Titus/Morris county line, was also given an early rating of an EF-2. This storm caused one fatality and is the only deadly tornado from Friday night, based on information at this time.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of Canton
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
Sarah Bench, Hopkins County
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
Severe weather in Tyler.
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

Longtime residents say nothing like this had ever happened in the small community of Hughes...
Hughes Springs firefighter survives tornado hit on fire station unscathed
Pittsburg Police arrest juvenile suspect after stolen vehicle pursuit
Wiley College shooting leaves 2 hospitalized
File Photo
Temple police investigating shooting case as murder after victim dies