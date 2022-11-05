Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Yesterday was a very busy and active weather day for all of us, so today’s sunshine and comfy temps was truly appreciated. We’ll remain cool this evening as temps drop into the middle 50s by 10 PM tonight. Sunday is off to a chilly start near 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Some cloud cover will increase in Deep East Texas throughout the day as a warm front slowly begins to crawl northward through the area. A few spotty showers will be possible throughout the day for areas mainly south of HWY 84, but most will stay dry. Expect highs to jump into the middle to upper 70s tomorrow afternoon, and then near 80 on Monday as the warm front fully pushes through East Texas. Spotty showers will have a bit more coverage through Monday afternoon before skies dry back out in the evening. We’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday with muggy mornings in the middle 60s and highs in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and an isolated thundershower will be possible later on Thursday and potentially into the first half of Friday as a strong cold front moves through the area. The numbers may change over the next few days but for it now it looks like we could drop to near 40 degrees by next Saturday morning and see highs only reach into the upper 50s! Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2AM tonight, so bring those clocks back one hour before bed tonight! Enjoy the extra hour of sleep, and be ready for an early sunset around 5:28 PM tomorrow evening!

