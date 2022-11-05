Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Officials: NY fire caused by lithium battery injures 38

More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise...
More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.(Spectrum News NY1)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.

The blaze broke out Saturday morning in the 37-story building on East 52nd Street, near the East River.

Videos posted online showed people hanging out of apartment windows as firefighters used ropes to scale the building and smoke poured out of a window.

Fire officials say the fire started in a 20th-floor apartment from a lithium battery connected to an unspecified micromobility device.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather in Tyler.
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
18-wheeler stuck under bridge
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
Car hits building
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
Suspect Servando Vasquez
Arkansas police arrest man accused of kidnapping children in Tyler
Severe weather in Tyler.
VIDEO: Severe weather seen in Tyler near Sam’s Club

Latest News

Texas authorities say they have arrested Brian Matthew Cook, 37, and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32,...
Robbery victim shot in neck calls for help by using car’s OnStar system, authorities say
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were...
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue checkmark
"There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said.
Cason man helps 2 children, mother trapped under storm debris
"There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said.
Cason man helps 2 children, mother trapped under storm debris