Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

National Weather Service schedules storm surveys for East Texas

Hopkins County close to Brashear
Hopkins County close to Brashear(Hank Denzler)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Teams from the National Weather Service will begin surveys Saturday following severe weather Friday, according to the NWS office in Shreveport.

The surveys areas scheduled for today are for Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and adjacent areas in Southwest Arkansas.

The NWS said a complete assessment including results of the survey is expected to be completed later this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather in Tyler.
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
18-wheeler stuck under bridge
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
Car hits building
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
Suspect Servando Vasquez
Arkansas police arrest man accused of kidnapping children in Tyler
Severe weather in Tyler.
VIDEO: Severe weather seen in Tyler near Sam’s Club

Latest News

Hopkins County authorities: ‘It’s a God thing’ no serious injuries, fatalities from storm
Cason in Morris County
Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm
Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm
Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm
Hughes Springs police say traffic impeding cleanup efforts following storm
Hughes Springs police say traffic impeding cleanup efforts following storm