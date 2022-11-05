National Weather Service schedules storm surveys for East Texas
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Teams from the National Weather Service will begin surveys Saturday following severe weather Friday, according to the NWS office in Shreveport.
The surveys areas scheduled for today are for Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and adjacent areas in Southwest Arkansas.
The NWS said a complete assessment including results of the survey is expected to be completed later this weekend.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.