Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting

Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people,...
Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.

Officials in Lycoming County say a female shooting victim was reported Saturday morning in Jordan Township.

State police say arriving troopers found a man “actively firing with a rifle.”

Police say members fired shots and the scene was secured.

No officers were injured.

Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. tells The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed along with the suspected gunman.

No other details about the shooting or the victims were immediately released.

