Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

College Station police make arrests in catalytic converter thefts

Officers said they were tipped off by an aware citizen who noticed two men crawling underneath a car in the parking lot.
College Station police arrest two in catalytic converter theft
College Station police arrest two in catalytic converter theft(College Station Police Dept.)
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police said they have arrested two people suspected of stealing catalytic converters from cars parked at the Best Western Plus.

Officers said they were tipped off by an aware citizen who noticed two men crawling underneath a car in the parking lot.

When police arrived they stopped the car the two men were leaving in, and recovered two catalytic converters and tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts. Police were able to locate the victim’s vehicle and confirm it was missing a catalytic converter.

Arrest records show Javon Henry, 23, and Samuel Taylor IV, 21, were both arrested for theft.

Henry was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather in Tyler.
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
18-wheeler stuck under bridge
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
Car hits building
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
Suspect Servando Vasquez
Arkansas police arrest man accused of kidnapping children in Tyler
Severe weather in Tyler.
VIDEO: Severe weather seen in Tyler near Sam’s Club

Latest News

Hughes Springs City Hall damaged after Friday night storms.
Hughes Springs City Hall and Volunteer Fire Department destroyed
Outside of Canton
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
Athens
No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm
No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm