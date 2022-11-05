Anderson County woman describes grief since son’s murder

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The mother of a man who was killed eleven months ago in Anderson County says she still suffers grief and pain after losing him.

Victoria Gonzales is the mother of Marco Matthew Gonzales. He was shot to death, allegedly by Robert Mason Eckert III, in December 2021. Authorities say Eckert also held five others hostage inside of a home near Frankston in the incident.

Ms. Gonzales expresses the grief and hurt she and her family is going through.

“Somebody just came in there and decided to take his life, and the babies ... they are here with me now, and it’s very painful to know that somebody can just do that to a human being,” said Gonzales. “I miss him walking around and getting ideas as to what’s the next celebration going to be and what we’re planning to get together for the kids, I miss his smile.”

Marco worked as a car salesman. His mother says that he could look at someone and instantly know which type of car to sell them.

“‘Where can I go to be used by God?’ He was always trying to do for somebody, he was that kind of a person. He was a helper. He was a caretaker. He was motivated with life,” said Gonzales.

The Anderson County grand jury indicted Robert Eckert on March 23 on charges of murder, aggravated kidnapping, and deadly conduct.

Victoria says Marco’s two children live in fear that Eckert will harm them.

“They’ll learn from it, and I pray that they’ll be able to go on,” said Gonzales.

Eckert is currently in prison awaiting trial.

“We know that it’s going to all work out; towards the end we’ll have answers,” said Gonzales.

Friday the hearing was postponed until December 2, after the judge did not arrive. It is not known why he did not attend the hearing.

