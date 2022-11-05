Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado

Several homes were damaged after a tornado touched down Southwest of Paris Friday afternoon.
Several homes were damaged after a tornado touched down Southwest of Paris Friday afternoon.(Byron Prince)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon.

The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed a tornado was located 10 miles south of Goodland.

several homes were damaged after a tornado touched down outside of Paris Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather in Tyler.
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
18-wheeler stuck under bridge
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
Car hits building
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
Suspect Servando Vasquez
Arkansas police arrest man accused of kidnapping children in Tyler
Severe weather in Tyler.
VIDEO: Severe weather seen in Tyler near Sam’s Club

Latest News

Hughes Springs City Hall damaged after Friday night storms.
Hughes Springs City Hall and Volunteer Fire Department destroyed
Outside of Canton
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
Athens
No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm
No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm