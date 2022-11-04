Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: East Texans prepare for potential of severe weather Friday

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Bob Hallmark in Longview speaks about storm preparedness with Ace Hardware store manager Alan James.

Amongst the things discuss is what people come in to buy before dangerous weather arrives, what’s in stock, and what people should be looking for to protect their homes.

Amongst the essentials were generators in case of power outages, tarps to protect your house from roof leaks, and power tools such as chainsaws to cut through any fallen tree branches.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-wheeler stuck under bridge
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
The wreck happened on Wednesday evening near Country Tavern.
Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31
Lone Star Inn
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself
The chase took place on Thursday.
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, tornado possible Friday evening

Latest News

WebXtra: Storm Preparedness with Bob Hallmark
WebXtra: Storm Preparations with Bob Hallmark
Crawfish Cove
Gregg County community comes together to reopen restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab
Gregg County community comes together to reopen restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab
Gregg County community comes together to reopen restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab
Car hits building
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler