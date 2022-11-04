WebXtra: East Texans prepare for potential of severe weather Friday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Bob Hallmark in Longview speaks about storm preparedness with Ace Hardware store manager Alan James.

Amongst the things discuss is what people come in to buy before dangerous weather arrives, what’s in stock, and what people should be looking for to protect their homes.

Amongst the essentials were generators in case of power outages, tarps to protect your house from roof leaks, and power tools such as chainsaws to cut through any fallen tree branches.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.