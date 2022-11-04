Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman reports estranged father kidnapped her children

Alvaro Diaz-Avila and Servando Vasquez-Avila
Alvaro Diaz-Avila and Servando Vasquez-Avila(Tyler police)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
From Tyler Police

TYLER, Texas - On November 4th at approximately 12:15pm Tyler Police Officers responded to an address in the 1600 block of W. Mims in Tyler. A 36 year old female advised that the estranged father of her child, Servando Vazquez, a 38 year old male from Tennessee, took her children without consent and under threat of violence.

Suspect Servando Vasquez
Suspect Servando Vasquez(None)

She said he took their son, Servando Vasquez-Avila, who is 3 years old and is his biological child. She said he also took her son, Alvaro Emmanuel Diaz-Avila who is 8 years old. Servando is not the biological father of the 8 year old.

Servando Vasquez Truck
Servando Vasquez Truck(None)

Servando is driving a 2000 maroon Dodge dually pickup with TX LP# RLB3483. He may be driving to Tennessee.

Suspect Truck V2
Suspect Truck V2(None)

This case remains open. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Servando Vazquez, his vehicle or the children please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

This case remains under investigation.

