Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Two people charged in Midland ponzi scheme

(KTLE)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Two people involved in an oil and gas royalties Ponzi scheme have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after a months-long investigation.

Jamie Thompson and William Logsdon are accused of selling oil and gas leases from a fake company called National Royalty Group, bilking dozens of investors out of nearly $1 million.

Thompson and Logsdon were arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Thompson also faces three additional charges of wire fraud.

All of these charges are felonies.

Many of the victims met Logsdon and Thompson through a traveling youth lacrosse program, which no longer exists.

Both Thompson and Logsdon have pleaded not guilty.

The Western District Court of Texas has confirmed that the trial for both defendants is scheduled to start on Jan. 3.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated about the case as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-wheeler stuck under bridge
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
The wreck happened on Wednesday evening near Country Tavern.
Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31
Lone Star Inn
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself
The chase took place on Thursday.
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, tornado possible Friday evening

Latest News

WebXtra: Storm Preparedness with Bob Hallmark
WebXtra: East Texans prepare for potential of severe weather Friday
WebXtra: Storm Preparedness with Bob Hallmark
WebXtra: Storm Preparations with Bob Hallmark
Crawfish Cove
Gregg County community comes together to reopen restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab
Gregg County community comes together to reopen restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab
Gregg County community comes together to reopen restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab
Car hits building
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler