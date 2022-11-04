Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teen suspect in custody, victim critically injured in shooting in Temple

File Photo
(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A teen suspect is in custody, according to the Temple Police Department.

The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically injured Thursday evening.

Officers were called out to a shots fired call at around 7:13 p.m. near Jones Park in the area of S. 23rd St. and W. Ave. H.

Officers did not find a victim at the scene, but were later told a 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Gregg County community comes together to reopen restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab
Car hits building
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
