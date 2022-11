HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas.

According to Cumby VFD Assistant Chief Dustin Miller, some structural damage has been reported about eight miles south of Cumby. He said power lines have also been reported down.

Hopkins County was under a tornado warning until about 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.