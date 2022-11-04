Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Netflix releases trailer for ‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ documentary

File image
File image
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Netflix has released its first trailer for the documentary based on slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, set to be released on Nov. 17, 2022.

The film, directed by Christy Wegener, tells the story of the life of the soldier brutally murdered on post, then buried in rural Bell County.

“I’m proud & honored to represent Vanessa Guillen, Vanessa Guillen’s family, & thousands of brave soldiers & their patriotic families,” attorney Natalie Khawam wrote on Twitter. “I will continue to fight for victims, our military & all those who need & deserve a voice in this world. Netflix, thank you!”

The film follows her family’s fight for historic military reform, a journey that takes them all the way to the Trump White House after the brutal murder story sparked a moment of reckoning for the U.S. military and the way it handled sexual assault investigations.

DOCUMENTARY TRAILER:

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Severe weather in Tyler.
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
18-wheeler stuck under bridge
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
Car hits building
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
Suspect Servando Vasquez
Arkansas police arrest man accused of kidnapping children in Tyler
Friday's severe weather caused significant damage to one of the main buildings at Athens Steel...
Athens Steel Building Corp. building severely damaged by weather

Latest News

Outside of Canton
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
Hughes Springs City Hall, Volunteer Fire Department destroyed
Hughes Springs City Hall, Volunteer Fire Department destroyed
Hughes Springs City Hall, Volunteer Fire Department destroyed
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas
Athens
No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm