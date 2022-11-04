Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man accused of stealing vehicle from fire station arrested

Alexander Cisneros, 22
Alexander Cisneros, 22(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is caught stealing a vehicle from a fire station.

Alexander Cisneros, 22 was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle and credit card abuse.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 2 when Laredo Police responded to the fire station located at 1919 Houston Street.

Upon arrival, officers relayed the stolen vehicle’s description to assisting officers and were able to locate the Jeep at the 1000 block of Tesoro Lane with several items belonging to the victim in a nearby dumpster.

The victim told police one of his credit cards was used at a store.

Investigators were able to review video footage from the store.

That’s where they found Cisneros inside the vehicle asleep.

Cisneros then admitted to stealing the vehicle.

He was arrested and taken to Webb County Jail.

