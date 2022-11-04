Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Dedrick Weathersby, Longview ISD alum who now acts on Broadway, about his workshop, play, fundraiser at LISD’s Ned E. Williams Elementary.

Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development.

The play will be presented Saturday at Ned E. Williams Elementary at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 with proceeds going to LISD.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.