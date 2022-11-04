Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Dedrick Weathersby, Longview ISD alum who now acts on Broadway, about his workshop, play, fundraiser at LISD’s Ned E. Williams Elementary.

Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development.

The play will be presented Saturday at Ned E. Williams Elementary at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 with proceeds going to LISD.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-wheeler stuck under bridge
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
The wreck happened on Wednesday evening near Country Tavern.
Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31
Lone Star Inn
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself
The chase took place on Thursday.
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, tornado possible Friday evening

Latest News

Green Street Bridge strikes again
WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
City says drivers responsible for Green Street bridge incidents
City says drivers responsible for Green Street bridge incidents
Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools