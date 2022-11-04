Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Gregg County community comes together to reopen restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Crawfish Cove Owner Heather Goettle about reopening her restaurant in Gregg County after it was stuck by an 18-wheeler cab.

Goettle stirs her gumbo and talks about the hoops she jumped through to open Friday at 11 a.m.

PREVIOUS: Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-wheeler stuck under bridge
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
The wreck happened on Wednesday evening near Country Tavern.
Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31
Lone Star Inn
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself
The chase took place on Thursday.
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, tornado possible Friday evening

Latest News

Gregg County community comes together to reopen restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab
Gregg County community comes together to reopen restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab
Car hits building
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop