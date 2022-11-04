Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas. Cloud cover rolled back in overnight, so we’re off to another mild and muggy start this Friday morning. Spotty showers will be possible this morning, then we’re set for a more active stretch of severe weather through the afternoon and evening, so a First Alert Weather Day remains in effect from Friday afternoon and lasting into the pre-dawn morning hours of Saturday. The majority of East Texas is under an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk for significant severe weather today. Damaging thunderstorm winds and tornadoes(some of which could be on the stronger side) are the primary severe threat, and hail up to the size of ping pong balls will be possible as well. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will be likely at times, and isolated flash flooding might be possible in some flood-prone areas. As we enter the afternoon our next cold front will begin to near the DFW Metroplex and I-35 corridor and a line of showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop. By the late afternoon, (Likely around 3PM-4PM) scattered thunderstorms will begin to push into our far western counties, and strong to severe storms will begin to increase in coverage throughout the remainder of the evening hours. The last of our storms and heavy rain should be exiting our easternmost counties by 2-3AM Saturday morning. Severe weather is not guaranteed for all of East Texas, but we do ask that everyone remain weather alert and keep their phones charged as much as possible today. Pleasant weather is expected for the remainder of the weekend, minus a few light showers possible in Deep East Texas on Sunday afternoon. Another round of limited showers will be possible Monday, then we dry back out and warm up to near 80 degrees next Tuesday and Wednesday.

