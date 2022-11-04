Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fort Hood soldier pronounced dead in fatal crash in Killeen

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Hood soldier is dead following a motorcycle-vehicle crash Thursday night.

Killeen Police officers responded at approximately 8:43 p.m. Nov. 3 a crash in the area of W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive involving a motorcycle and a SUV.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.

Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Harley Davidson was traveling westbound in the inside lane of E. Stan Schlueter Loop when a black Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Hudson Drive, failed to yield right of way at a stop sign.

The Nissan Rogue then entered the intersection causing the motorcycle to collide with the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit continue to investigate this fatality and there is no additional information at this time.

