City of Nacogdoches celebrates Texas Arbor Day in Pioneer Park

All the trees planted were in celebration of Texas Arbor day.
All the trees planted were in celebration of Texas Arbor day.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Friday is Texas Arbor Day, which falls on the first Friday in November. Across the state people use the day to plant trees.

The Garden Capital of Texas committee, in partnership with the City of Nacogdoches and Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful, spent the day planting trees at a park. Volunteer Dawn Stover calls it a tradition.

“In the last at least decade or so we’ve been planting trees on Texas Arbor Day throughout the city, and this year we’ve chosen to kind of plant some trees throughout Pioneer Park. It’s a park we haven’t gotten to touch yet,” Stover said.

They explain the park has two areas. One is wet while the other is a more upland, dryer area which helps determine what kind of trees to plant in each area.

“We wanted to choose things, one that would provide shade, that also might provide color and that would also do well in the situations that we chose for them,” Stover said.

Angela Wiederhold, President of the Garden Capital of Texas committee, says the trees planted are local to the area.

“We’ve made a concerted effort to plant native trees, so again they aren’t high maintenance, they’re used to growing in Texas and they are very easy to maintain for the city,” Wiederhold said.

Stover says this event is important for several reasons.

“Nacogdoches is actually officially a Tree City USA and so in order to keep that designation we have to have a Texas Arbor Day event every year. It also helps us to plant trees and keep our community beautiful,” Stover said.

Along with the tree planting, there was also a dedication of a new interactive trail for kids.

