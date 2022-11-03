Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31

The wreck happened on Wednesday evening near Country Tavern.
The wreck happened on Wednesday evening near Country Tavern.(Viewer Regina Stansbery/TxDOT)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was flown to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night.

The wreck happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant. A witness at the scene saw the wreck happen, and said that a small SUV and a heavy-duty truck collided. Drivers stopped and began checking on the drivers. The driver of the SUV was conscious and speaking to them but was injured.

The witness, a TxDOT employee, directed traffic until law enforcement arrived. She said Sabine firefighters arrived, then Texas DPS, local police and CHRISTUS EMS arrived, as well.

A medical helicopter was called to take the woman from the SUV to a hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic was shut down in both directions as they worked to clear the wreck.

We have reached out to DPS for further information about the cause of the wreck. No word on whether the driver of the truck had any injuries.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
Tyler police are looking for a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and then fled the scene very...
Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene
Javier Valenzuela-Avila (Source: Smith County jail website)
21-year-old gets 50 years for death of woman at Tyler home
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen

Latest News

A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday...
Car crashes into ditch after wreck with semi on Tyler Loop 323
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
Elkhart ISD is reporting a bus carrying high-school cheerleaders to a football game in Clifton...
15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders