Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was flown to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night.

The wreck happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant. A witness at the scene saw the wreck happen, and said that a small SUV and a heavy-duty truck collided. Drivers stopped and began checking on the drivers. The driver of the SUV was conscious and speaking to them but was injured.

The witness, a TxDOT employee, directed traffic until law enforcement arrived. She said Sabine firefighters arrived, then Texas DPS, local police and CHRISTUS EMS arrived, as well.

A medical helicopter was called to take the woman from the SUV to a hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic was shut down in both directions as they worked to clear the wreck.

We have reached out to DPS for further information about the cause of the wreck. No word on whether the driver of the truck had any injuries.

